Shoriful fascinated by thrill of Test cricket



Pacer Shoriful Islam speaks following the practice session on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

The Test, which was held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ended in a draw finally.

Shoriful who was called up in the Test squad for the first time after making T20 debut in New Zealand, was not in the first XI but understood it that the five-day game is a fierce struggle to survive the session. If he is a batsman, he tries to get a run from the crease and if he is a bowler, he is desperate for a wicket

"I have never seen a Test match so close, it was a great pleasure for me," Shoriful said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.

"The Test game is actually a fun game, the game changes from session to session, and message is sent frequently to what to do. After seeing all these from the dugout, I didn't feel like I was out of the match. I always felt like I was playing this match," he added.

Shariful was in the 15-man squad for the first Test. However, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed made room in the first XI as the first three placers. The squad for the second Test, which starts on April 29, has not yet been announced. According to Shoriful, Test cricket is as fun as it is exciting, but also difficult.

He said he felt for his teammates who toiled hard over the five days in shimmering heat.

"The Test game is a little difficult, the environment in which the game was being played is difficult. There was scorching heat, the pacers need water frequently. All in all, it seemed like they had a little bit of fun and there is trouble. So this (trouble) is actually part of the game, it is not in our hands. We have to do something good by winning it," Shoriful remarked.

The pacer, who was the part of the squad of the Under-19 World Cup, said, he is ready to give his best if he gets a chance to play the Test cricket.

"If I get a chance in the Test team, I will give my best. Actually, when I started playing, I thought I would play in three formats. My childhood coach was Test player and he said Test cricket is the real game. I have a dream to establish myself as a Test cricket. Now, if I ever play Tests, I will try my best," he concluded. -BSS







