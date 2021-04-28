Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Sports

Shoriful fascinated by thrill of Test cricket

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Pacer Shoriful Islam speaks following the practice session on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Pacer Shoriful Islam speaks following the practice session on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam has expressed his huge enthusiasm for the Test cricket after closely watching the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which provided excitement, tension, apprehension over the five days.
The Test, which was held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ended in a draw finally.
Shoriful who was called up in the Test squad for the first time after making T20 debut in New Zealand, was not in the first XI but understood it that the five-day game is a fierce struggle to survive the session. If he is a batsman, he tries to get a run from the crease and if he is a bowler, he is desperate for a wicket
"I have never seen a Test match so close, it was a great pleasure for me," Shoriful said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.
"The Test game is actually a fun game, the game changes from session to session, and message is sent frequently to what to do. After seeing all these from the dugout, I didn't feel like I was out of the match. I always felt like I was playing this match," he added.
Shariful was in the 15-man squad for the first Test. However, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed made room in the first XI as the first three placers. The squad for the second Test, which starts on April 29, has not yet been announced. According to Shoriful, Test cricket is as fun as it is exciting, but also difficult.
He said he felt for his teammates who toiled hard over the five days in shimmering heat.
"The Test game is a little difficult, the environment in which the game was being played is difficult. There was scorching heat, the pacers need water frequently. All in all, it seemed like they had a little bit of fun and there is trouble. So this (trouble) is actually part of the game, it is not in our hands. We have to do something good by winning it," Shoriful remarked.
The pacer, who was the part of the squad of the Under-19 World Cup, said, he is ready to give his best if he gets a chance to play the Test cricket.
"If I get a chance in the Test team, I will give my best. Actually, when I started playing, I thought I would play in three formats. My childhood coach was Test player and he said Test cricket is the real game. I have a dream to establish myself as a Test cricket. Now, if I ever play Tests, I will try my best," he concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nagelsmann to coach Bayern Munich from next season
Correa keeps Lazio in Champions League hunt with Milan double
Leicester close in on top four
Australian cricketer Lynn requests charter flight home from virus-hit India
Jamal, Jibon return home
BFF propose AFC to host AFC Cup match in Dhaka
Grant Luden tested Covid positive
Shoriful vows to dismiss Mushfiqur at least once in life


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft