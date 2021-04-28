Video
Home Sports

Tigers begin training for second Test against Sri Lanka

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

The Bangladesh national cricket team started their training for the second Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday after a gap of a day.
The second Test will also be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in which the first game between the two sides ended in a draw.
The players basically emphasized on batting but they also did bowling and fielding for adequate time. The batsmen were seen to bat for a long time in a video sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC) on Tuesday.
"There was intense training today. Everyone was serious and did their part perfectly. We are actually determined to do well in the second Test also," said Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam.
By salvaging a draw in the first Test, Bangladesh opened their account in the World Test Championship (WTC). They earlier lost five straight matches of the WTC, which forced them to languish at the bottom table with 0 points. They are still at the bottom table but at least could keep some points to their name finally.
Bangladesh declared their first innings on 541-8, thanks to Nazmul Hossain Shanto's epic 163 and Mominul Haque's 127, his first overseas ton. Tamim Iqbal paved the platform with whirlwind 90. Sri Lanka however declared their first innings 648-8, taking 107-run lead. Tamim then played another 74-run knock as Bangladesh reached 100-2 in second innings before the match ended in a draw in batting paradise.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

