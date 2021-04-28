Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Home Sports

AFC Cup pre-qualifier

Abahani wants to play in Dhaka on 5 or 7 May

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Report

Now that the authority has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till the 5th of May, Dhaka Abahani is willing to play the pre-qualification match against the Maldives' Club Eagles at home and wishes to play that on 5 or 7 May.
As that is Dhaka Abahani's home match, the Bangladesh club is the host of it and has the right to set venue and time, Asian Football Federation (AFC) requested Dhaka Abahani to decide on the matters and let AFC know about it soon.
This match was originally to be played in Dhaka on the 14th of April and was shifted to a neutral venue on the 21st of April as the opponent team demanded.
A virtual meeting was held between match host Dhaka Abahani and AFC regarding this before on the 15th April. There the parties agreed to further observe the Coronavirus situation and lockdown in the countries. Now the Asian Football governing body is asking for Abahani's decisions.
In the meantime, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to roll the second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from the 30th of April. But the condition has deteriorated ever since the masses' negligence to the health security measures in the pandemic.
The death cases of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) is still near to 100 or more and prevention of further virus transmission is still the biggest challenge for the authority.
In the situation, no decision seems to stick there still for long. Everything and everyday is bringing new challenges for all and considering all the factors, Abahani will have to take a mature decision regarding the match.





