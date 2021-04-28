Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Back Page

Climate crisis ‘moving Earth’s axis’, says study

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Climate crisis ‘moving Earth’s axis’, says study

Climate crisis ‘moving Earth’s axis’, says study

BEIJING, Apr 27: Some things in life feel permanent, like the Earth's axis. The invisible skewer our planet revolves around sticks out of the middle of the Arctic at the top, and the middle of the Antarctic at the bottom - doesn't it?
No. The locations of the North and South Poles aren't static, and due to the climate crisis, they are moving around more than ever, scientists have said. This can have small impacts on how long our days and nights are, though the fluctuations are so small the changes are imperceptible.
Scientists don't fully understand what drives this movement, but they do know the way water is distributed on the Earth's surface is one key factor which can affect the process, which is known as "polar wander" or "polar drift".
New research reveals that melting glaciers redistributed enough water to cause the direction of polar wander to turn and accelerate eastwards during the mid-1990s. "The faster ice melting under global warming was the most likely cause of the directional change of the polar drift in the 1990s," said Shanshan Deng, a researcher at the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and an author of the new study.
Vincent Humphrey, a climate scientist at the University of Zurich who was not involved in the study, explained how the Earth spins around an axis a bit like a spinning top. He said if the weight of a spinning top is moved around, the top would start to lean and wobble as its rotational axis changes. The same thing happens to the Earth as weight is shifted from one area to another.
Researchers have been able to determine the causes of polar drifts since 2002, based on data from the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (Grace), a joint mission by NASA and the German Aerospace Centre, launched with twin satellites that year and a follow up mission in 2018.
The mission gathered information on how mass is distributed around the planet by measuring uneven changes in gravity at different points. Previous studies have also revealed that more recent movements of the North Pole away from Canada and toward Russia to be caused by factors like molten iron in the Earth's outer core.
Other shifts have been caused in part by what is called the terrestrial water storage change - the process by which all the water on land, including frozen water in glaciers and groundwater stored under our continents, is being lost through melting - driven by the climate crisis - and groundwater pumping.
The authors of the new study said this water loss on land contributed to the shifts in the polar drift in the past two decades by changing the way mass is distributed around the world. In particular, they examined changes that occurred in the mid-1990s.
In 1995, the direction of polar drift shifted from southward to eastward. The average speed of drift from 1995 to 2020 also increased about 17 times from the average speed recorded from 1981 to 1995. The research team said they have managed to wind modern pole tracking analysis backwards in time to learn why this drift occurred. The new research calculates the total land water loss in the 1990s before the Grace mission started.
Using data on glacier loss and estimations of groundwater pumping, the team calculated how the water stored on land changed. They found that the contributions of water loss from the polar regions is the main driver of polar drift, with contributions from water loss in nonpolar regions. Together, all this water loss explained the eastward change in polar drift.      -INDEPENDENT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate crisis ‘moving Earth’s axis’, says study
Members of Bangladesh Navy (left) distributing food among poor at Kaptai
National Legal Aid Day today
SMS of telcos going on despite BTRC notice
Provide poor city people with food, speakers urge govt
Two chemical warehouse owners on 3-day remand
China keen to work with BD in tackling C-19
India recalls retired military medics to fight  Coronavirus


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft