National Legal Aid Day today

National Legal Aid Day will be observed today (Wednesday) across the country in order to make people aware of the government providing legal aid services to the poor, insolvent, and destitute justice-seekers.

To mark the day, the law ministry has arranged programme on limited scale due to the ongoing lockdown imposed by the government to curb Covid-19 infection. On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages highlighting the importance of the day.









