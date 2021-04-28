Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:10 PM
Home Back Page

SMS of telcos going on despite BTRC notice

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Despite the effort taken by the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) telecom operators are yet to stop advertisements much to the annoyance of customers.
Customers complained that they were getting these ads through a series of SMS and phone calls.  Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) said in some cases, these SMS or campaigns appear to be annoying to customers. So it was decided to launch the 'Do Not Disturb (DND)' service to further improve the quality of customer service on April 24.
But many are not getting the benefits of stopping these ads. They are getting one SMS after another.
Abdullaha al Masum, an advocate who resides in Dhanmondi, in the capital made a complaint. He said the promotional offer has not come to an end even after the notice issued by BTRC.





