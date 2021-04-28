Provide poor city people with food, speakers urge govt

Speakers at an online dialogue on Tuesday urged the government to make a list of the city's poor and low-income people and provide them with food amid the ongoing corona pandemic.

The demand was made at the programme titled 'Food Crisis of the Urban Low Income Citizens: What Actions to Be Taken' jointly organised by Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), POBA and CAP.

Abu Neser Khan, President of Poribesh Banchao Andolan, (POBA), presided over the programme while Ferdous Ahmed Ujjal moderated the event.

Engineer Abdus Sobhan, General Secretary of POBA, Khandaker Rebecca San Yat, Executive Director of CAP, Kazi Baby, Vice President of CAP, 21st No Ward Councilor Advocate MA Hamid Khan, General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami Bastuhara League Rashed Halder, Joint Secretary of BAPA Mihir Biswas, Green Force Coordination and Secretary of POBA Mesbah Sumon, BARCIK Coordinator Md. Jahangir Alam, Philippine Slum Leader Mario, Slum Rights Protection Committee Hosna Ara Begum Rafeza and others spoke at the event.

BARCIK's Programme Officer Sudipta Karmakar presented the concept paper at the dialogue.

The speakers said the whole world is devastated by the corona outbreak and even the low-income and middle class people of Bangladesh are suffering terribly.

During this long lockdown 40 million low income people of Dhaka city are facing human crisis.

These people have no income; no means of survival and therefore in order to protect this section, the government must provide them with some food assistance.

According to a new study by non-governmental organizations BRAC and PPRC, two and a half crore people have become poorer this time due to the second wave of corona.

The corona epidemic has led to declining human incomes and rising food and other commodity prices, threatening human food rights and food security.

A total of 37 percent of people are now running their families with loans from various sources. 63% of them could not rent a house. 47 percent of people have reduced their food intake.

According to the Right to Food Movement, the income of about 66 percent of the people in the country has decreased.

The worst affected are day laborers, laborers, employees, artisans, rickshaw pullers, housemaids, hawkers and low-income city dwellers who have kept the city active with their services in this city.

Under the overall supervision of the ward councilor, a food bank has to be set up in each ward for the poor people of the city by collecting food from different sources, they said.

City corporations, councilors and NGOs should take initiative to distribute government assistance to the low-income people of the city.

The National Social Security Policy 2015 has a strategy to connect the city's poor, but no strategy has been developed. It is necessary to take initiative to alleviate urban poverty by preparing a strategy for the poor of the city very quickly.

The rich people of the city have to come forward with the government in this disaster and provide all the relief received in a coordinated manner.

