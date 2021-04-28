Video
Home Back Page

Armanitola Fire

Two chemical warehouse owners on 3-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka   court on Tuesday placed two chemical warehouse owners on a three-day remand each in a case filed over the devastating fire at an unauthorized chemical warehouse that killed six people in old Dhaka's Armanitola on Friday.
They are chemical warehouse owners Mostafizur Rahman, owner of Moin and Brothers, and Mohammad Mostafa, owner of RS Enterprise. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufiyan Md Noman passed the order, said GRO Helal Uddin. Inspector Mir Rezaul Islam of Bangshal Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced the duo before his court with a 10-day remand prayer each.
Mostafizur Rahman was arrested in Nandigram of Bogura while Mohammad Mostafa in the capital's Uttara early Monday. The IO in his remand prayer said the accused stored chemicals and flammable goods at their warehouse in Haji Musa Mansion even though they did not have any permission.
On the other hand, defence lawyer Advocate Tofiqul Islam submitted petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.
After a hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed them on a three-day remand.
Both of them are FIR-named accused in the case filed by Bangshal police against eight named and 15 to 20 unnamed people.
Both of them admitted to storing chemicals and highly flammable goods at their warehouse in Haji Musa Mansion, the six-storey building which caught fire.


