Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Back Page

China keen to work with BD in tackling C-19

Visiting Defence Minister meets President

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Visiting Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe calls on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Tuesday. photo : pid

Visiting Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe calls on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Tuesday. photo : pid

China is keen to extend its cooperation to Bangladesh in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak.
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe said this as he paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.
The Chinese defense minister said his country would continue its strategic cooperation in the development of Bangladesh's armed forces as the military cooperation between two countries are gradually increasing.
Referring to the ongoing persecuted Rohingya repatriation's problem, the minister said, "China is also working to resolve the Rohingya problem."
President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said after the meeting.
Welcoming the Chinese defense minister here, the President said China is one of the most important development partners of Bangladesh.
China's relations with Bangladesh are gradually expanding in various fields including trade and investment, he mentioned.
The head of the state said Chinese investment in various sectors, including infrastructure and communication is playing a very significant role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.
Recalling about the video message sent by Chinese President on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh Independence's Golden Jubilee occasions, President Hamid thanked him on behalf of himself and the people of Bangladesh.
Emphasizing on strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the President told the visiting minister that Bangladesh is keen to work together with China in this regard.
"Bangladesh is also eager to take joint initiative in research and production of corona vaccine," he added.
Abdul Hamid reiterated his call to China for playing a role in repatriating the forcibly displaced Rohingyas as China maintains a very good relations with Myanmar.
He hoped that China would take effective steps in this regard. On the defense ties between Bangladesh and China, the President hoped that these relations would be further strengthened in the days to come.
The Bangladesh President also congratulated the Chinese President and people of China on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
Armed Forces Division's PSO Lieutenant General Waqar Uz Zaman, President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate crisis ‘moving Earth’s axis’, says study
Members of Bangladesh Navy (left) distributing food among poor at Kaptai
National Legal Aid Day today
SMS of telcos going on despite BTRC notice
Provide poor city people with food, speakers urge govt
Two chemical warehouse owners on 3-day remand
China keen to work with BD in tackling C-19
India recalls retired military medics to fight  Coronavirus


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft