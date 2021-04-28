Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Business

Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

JERUSALEM, April 27: An Israeli firm is set to sell its stake in a vast offshore gas project to an Emirati company for $1.1 billion, the biggest commercial deal yet after the countries normalised ties.
"Delek Drilling of Israel has announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Mubadala Petroleum of Abu Dhabi, UAE for the sale of Delek Drilling's 22 percent non-operated stake in the Tamar gas field," they said in a joint statement Monday.
"If finalized, the transaction will be the largest commercial agreement" since the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with Israel in a US-sponsored accord last year, the statement said. Delek is seeking to sell its stake in Tamar, a huge gas field under the Mediterranean some 80 kilometres (50 miles) off the coast of northern Israel.
The field, operated by an Israeli-American consortium including Delek and US major Chevron, has been producing gas since 2013.
The gas is piped to the Israeli port city of Ashdod and is mostly destined for the Israeli market, while some goes to Israel's neighbours, Jordan and Egypt.
If finalised, the deal announced Monday would see Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's giant investment fund, buy Delek's entire stake in the Tamar project for $1.1 billion, according to filings to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
A Delek spokeswoman told AFP the sale would likely be finalised by the end of May. The firm's CEO Yossi Abu said in the statement that it would be "another major development in our ongoing vision for natural gas commercial strategic alignment in the Middle East."
The discovery in recent years of major gas reserves, including the Leviathan field, has stirred geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean -- particularly between Turkey and its neighbours    .-AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company
59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods
Indian Domestic flights to remain at 80 per cent
Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr
RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses
Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Amid spike in Covid cases, BD-India trade goes on


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft