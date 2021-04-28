Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:10 PM
Home Business

59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

As part of authorities' move to stop selling adulterated food items and products and market monitoring programmes , the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) recetly fined 59 business establishments TK 2.27 lakh across the country.
The members of law enforcement agencies, Health Department, Agriculture Department, Fisheries Department and Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) assisted the drives , said a press release on Monday.
During the drives, necessary advice and publicity through loud speaker and leaflets, among consumers and traders were distributed to raise public awareness.
Besides, the executive magistrates of the district administration are taking necessary steps to keep the market stable including ensuring protection of consumer rights by operating mobile courts in accordance with the Consumer Rights Protection Act.


« PreviousNext »

