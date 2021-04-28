Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr

DUBAI, April 27: Dubai's flagship airline Emirates on Monday announced special fares for select destinations for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The offer is valid on bookings made from April 26 until May 1, 2021, for travel until September 30, 2021.

Those flying to Cairo on economy class can book tickets starting Dh1,525, while business class fares begin at Dh6,595.

If Istanbul is on your mind, you can book economy tickets starting Dh1,675. For Larnaca, an economy class ticket will cost Dh2,395 and upwards, whereas a flight to Athens will set you back by at least Dh2,555 if you fly economy. An economy class ticket to Seychelles will cost at least Dh3,475. -Khaleej Times

















