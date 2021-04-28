RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses

RAJSHAHI, April 27: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has been helping farmers to recoup their losses being caused by the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country's northwest region.

The specialized commercial bank has been providing loan to the affected people in agriculture and other sectors so that they can get back to their normal life after the best uses of their borrowed money.

The board of directors of the bank made these observations while taking part in the discussion of RAKUB's 529th board meeting virtually on Monday with Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal in the chair.

Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.

Directors Dr Humayun Kabir, Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, Sirajul Islam and Khandakar Abdul Wahed joined the meeting from their respective offices while

RAKUB Managing Director Ismail Hossain and others concerned took part from the RAKUB headquarters board room.

Managing Director Ismail Hossain told the meeting that the bank is working for bringing all existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region's agro-based economy more vibrant amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industrial sector of the northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroot-level to attain all the targets within the stipulated time.

Recently, the bank has entered into a new trend of online banking services through launching real time gross settlement (RTGS) system.

With this breakthrough, from now on, all clients of the bank can avail the inter-banking transaction facilities. Apart from this, they can also carry out their transaction with different other banks instantly.

RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialization.

The meeting noted that the bank's administrative and operational activities must be more transparent and accountable for boosting agricultural production.

Terming the farmers as the vital force to boost up the agricultural productions, they expressed their commitment to protect the farmers' interests as a whole.

The meeting reviewed the overall activities of the bank and took some important decisions relating to its operational and administrative matters. -BSS





















