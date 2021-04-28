Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Business

Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a discussion underscored the need for creating effective business friendly environment besides improving ranking in ease of doing business (EODB).
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organized the discussion meeting on the current reforms in the ease of doing business in Bangladesh and preparedness for the future, said a press release on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam joined the discussion as the chief guest and Additional Secretary (Executive Member 5 of BIDA) Md Billal Hossain joined it as the special guest.
Sirazul Islam said, "Ease of doing business is a bigger thing. We do not like to mainly focus on scoring rather we are trying to create a business friendly environment. Some of the reforms have already been done by the government, for which BIDA is coordinating."
He requested the private sector to go through the reforms and report based on the facts.
"BIDA needs to be strengthened more. If you have any observations on the reforms made, you can tell us. Company to company land transfer now can be done in 7 days," he informed.
He said there will be separate courts for dispute resolution under enforcing of contracts.
Moreover, he said, alternative dispute resolution is also important.
BSS adds: DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his remarks said that after successful economic graduation in 2026, Bangladesh will lose most of the preferential trade facilities which may hurt its competitive export market.
In this context, he said, the ease of doing business is essential to reduce the cost of business as global trade is getting more competitive.
Given this circumstances, he said, it is the high time to redress the bottlenecks, reduce time, process and cost in all criteria of the doing business and streamline the entire process towards lifting the indicators of the Index.
"To make cross-border trade paperless with automated customs clearance for low-cost trade process, we need to fasten the Corrective Action plan (CAP) for implementing trade facilitation agreement (TFA)," he added.
He also said that a time-bound reforms and improvement roadmap will be inevitable to take the economy into a new stature aligning with the vision of government in the changing geo-economic order.
Billal Hossain said, "Investors always want to know the ranking before any investment and in that context we need to improve in the ranking."
He requested the private sector to response to the survey considering the reforms already done.
For that, he requested the businessmen to know about the reforms. At present 48 services are being given through the OSS, he said and requested the businessmen to avail these services.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company
59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods
Indian Domestic flights to remain at 80 per cent
Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr
RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses
Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Amid spike in Covid cases, BD-India trade goes on


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft