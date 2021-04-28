Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment

Speakers at a discussion underscored the need for creating effective business friendly environment besides improving ranking in ease of doing business (EODB).

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organized the discussion meeting on the current reforms in the ease of doing business in Bangladesh and preparedness for the future, said a press release on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam joined the discussion as the chief guest and Additional Secretary (Executive Member 5 of BIDA) Md Billal Hossain joined it as the special guest.

Sirazul Islam said, "Ease of doing business is a bigger thing. We do not like to mainly focus on scoring rather we are trying to create a business friendly environment. Some of the reforms have already been done by the government, for which BIDA is coordinating."

He requested the private sector to go through the reforms and report based on the facts.

"BIDA needs to be strengthened more. If you have any observations on the reforms made, you can tell us. Company to company land transfer now can be done in 7 days," he informed.

He said there will be separate courts for dispute resolution under enforcing of contracts.

Moreover, he said, alternative dispute resolution is also important.

BSS adds: DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his remarks said that after successful economic graduation in 2026, Bangladesh will lose most of the preferential trade facilities which may hurt its competitive export market.

In this context, he said, the ease of doing business is essential to reduce the cost of business as global trade is getting more competitive.

Given this circumstances, he said, it is the high time to redress the bottlenecks, reduce time, process and cost in all criteria of the doing business and streamline the entire process towards lifting the indicators of the Index.

"To make cross-border trade paperless with automated customs clearance for low-cost trade process, we need to fasten the Corrective Action plan (CAP) for implementing trade facilitation agreement (TFA)," he added.

He also said that a time-bound reforms and improvement roadmap will be inevitable to take the economy into a new stature aligning with the vision of government in the changing geo-economic order.

Billal Hossain said, "Investors always want to know the ranking before any investment and in that context we need to improve in the ranking."

He requested the private sector to response to the survey considering the reforms already done.

For that, he requested the businessmen to know about the reforms. At present 48 services are being given through the OSS, he said and requested the businessmen to avail these services. -BSS















