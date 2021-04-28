Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:09 PM
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell out their sharers.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE  settled at 5,422.39 points with a loss of 63.48 points or 1.16 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 33.42 points and 17.35 points to settle at 2,092.48 points and 1,245.46 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 1,37,036 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 21.27 crore securities.
DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8,243.67 million from Taka 11,957.55 million in the previous session.
Losers took lead over gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 59 securities gained price while 233 declined and 62 remained unchanged.
Beximco dominated the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, NFML, LHBL and BATBC.
The top 10 gainers were Crystal Insurance, Phenix Insurance, Dhaka Insurance, Agrani Insurance, City General Insurance, NFML, Federal Insurance, Continental Insurance, BGIC and Sonali Ansh.
The top ten losers were Shyampur Sugar, INTECH, HEIDELBCEM, KBPPWBIL, Beacon Pharma, SP Ceramics, Dominage, Sun Life Insurance, Rahima Food and Tallu Spinning.
At CSE the selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI declined by 166.49 points and 101.35 points to stand at 15,662.33 points and 9,448.31 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 88,40,351 share and mutual funds of 231 companies were traded, of which 44 issues advanced while 158 declined and 29 issues remained unchanged.


