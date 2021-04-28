Daraz hosts Eid Shopping Fest for shopaholics

Country's largest e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://daraz.com.bd/) has launched Eid Shopping Fest ahead of the holy occasion to keep the vibe of celebration and shopping intact amidst the pandemic.

Eid is just around the corner, but it is also true that there is no respite in sight, at least for the next few weeks, from the virus.

But, Eid celebration never gets complete without sharing joy with your near and dear ones, which is only possible through shopping for your kith and kin.

Meanwhile, it will not be a prudent decision to visit the shopping malls physically as there will be a huge crowd there, and experts are suggesting everyone maintain health guidelines to contain the spread of infection.

Under such circumstances, Daraz has come up with varieties of Eid deals so that people can have the joy of shopping right from the comfort of their homes without putting their safety and health in jeopardy.

Customers can enjoy different incredible offers and deals in various categories such as grocery, fashion, health and beauty, electronics, etc. Using 'I love voucher,' customers can enjoy a discount of up to BDT 6,000.

There will be flash sales as well when limited products will be offered at huge discounts at a particular time.

"So, keep an eye on Daraz App for the right moment! Moreover, new customers are always welcomed at Daraz," the company said in a statement.

That's why Daraz is offering a flat 25% discount on the first purchase (minimum purchase BDT 100, maximum discount BDT 150) for the new users, it said.

Apart from these, consumers can buy different products ahead of Eid at exciting price points. The best 5 Deals of Eid Shopping Fest includes : Exclusive designer magenta half silk saree for women only at BDT 1849; NOAH non-stick kitchen king set (maroon) only at BDT 4,001; POCO M3 (4GB RAM/128GB ROM - 48MP AI Triple Camera - 6,000 mAh Battery - Snapdragon 662) only at BDT 15,191; Walton Prelude N5000 Laptop (Quad-Core 1.10GHz Processor - 4GB DDR4 RAM - 1 TB HDD - 14.0 High Definition (HD) LED Panel - Black) only at BDT 24, 857; MIDEA 1.5 ton split type AC (non-inverter with 6-year compressor guarantee) only at BDT 31,611.























