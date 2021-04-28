Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Business

Daraz hosts Eid Shopping Fest for shopaholics

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Country's largest e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://daraz.com.bd/) has launched Eid Shopping Fest ahead of the holy occasion to keep the vibe of celebration and shopping intact amidst the pandemic.
Eid is just around the corner, but it is also true that there is no respite in sight, at least for the next few weeks, from the virus.
But, Eid celebration never gets complete without sharing joy with your near and dear ones, which is only possible through shopping for your kith and kin.
Meanwhile, it will not be a prudent decision to visit the shopping malls physically as there will be a huge crowd there, and experts are suggesting everyone maintain health guidelines to contain the spread of infection.
Under such circumstances, Daraz has come up with varieties of Eid deals so that people can have the joy of shopping right from the comfort of their homes without putting their safety and health in jeopardy.
Customers can enjoy different incredible offers and deals in various categories such as grocery, fashion, health and beauty, electronics, etc. Using 'I love voucher,' customers can enjoy a discount of up to BDT 6,000.
There will be flash sales as well when limited products will be offered at huge discounts at a particular time.
"So, keep an eye on Daraz App for the right moment! Moreover, new customers are always welcomed at Daraz," the company said in a statement.
That's why Daraz is offering a flat 25% discount on the first purchase (minimum purchase BDT 100, maximum discount BDT 150) for the new users, it said.
Apart from these, consumers can buy different products ahead of Eid at exciting price points. The best 5 Deals of Eid Shopping Fest includes : Exclusive designer magenta half silk saree for women only at BDT 1849; NOAH non-stick kitchen king set (maroon) only at BDT 4,001; POCO M3 (4GB RAM/128GB ROM - 48MP AI Triple Camera - 6,000 mAh Battery - Snapdragon 662) only at BDT 15,191; Walton Prelude N5000 Laptop (Quad-Core 1.10GHz Processor - 4GB DDR4 RAM - 1 TB HDD - 14.0 High Definition (HD) LED Panel - Black) only at BDT 24, 857; MIDEA 1.5 ton split type AC (non-inverter with 6-year compressor guarantee) only at BDT 31,611.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company
59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods
Indian Domestic flights to remain at 80 per cent
Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr
RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses
Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Amid spike in Covid cases, BD-India trade goes on


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft