Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Business

Sterling slips versus dollar ahead of Fed meeting

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, April 27: Sterling slipped against the dollar in early London trading on Tuesday, but remained within the previous session's ranges and stabilised against the euro, still struggling to regain the momentum it had in the first quarter of 2021.
Major currency pairs were little changed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday - where no policy change is expected.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a stream of allegations in newspapers - all of them denied - about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions over who financed the redecoration of his official apartment.
The political scandals were responsible for a decline in sterling last week, said Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and IR strategist at ING.
"Based on our financial fair value model, EUR/GBP currently trades 1.3% overvalued, suggesting some near-term support for sterling unless we see further allegations about the Conservative government," he wrote in a note to clients.
"So far, it has been a rather challenging month for GBP, with the currency suffering first from concerns about the pace of the vaccination programme and now by a degree of political uncertainty."
At 0750 GMT, the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.3881. Versus the euro, it was down less than 0.1% at 86.975 pence per euro.
The pound had its strongest quarter against the euro since 2015 last quarter, helped by relief that a no-deal Brexit was avoided, a lessening of expectations for negative rates, and the UK's speedy rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
But it has struggled to gain momentum so far this month, as the so-called "vaccine trade" runs out of steam. Investors are now looking for indications of how economic activity picks up after some lockdown restrictions were lifted on April 12.
British grocery sales rose 6.5% in the four weeks to April 18, with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and partial relaxation of social restrictions encouraging older shoppers to return to physical stores.Net speculative long positions on sterling slipped marginally in the week up to April 20, CFTC data on Friday showed. The market remains long on the pound.
"Anecdotal evidence regarding levels of consumer activity after the April 12 partial relaxations of restrictions in England are strong," wrote Rabobank strategists Christian Lawrence and Jane Foley in a note to clients.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company
59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods
Indian Domestic flights to remain at 80 per cent
Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr
RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses
Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Amid spike in Covid cases, BD-India trade goes on


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft