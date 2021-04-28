Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Business

European shares flat as UBS unveils Archegos hit

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

European shares flat as UBS unveils Archegos hit

European shares flat as UBS unveils Archegos hit

April 27: European stocks were largely flat on Tuesday following earnings from blue-chip companies such as HSBC and BP, while UBS became the latest bank to disclose a hit from dealing with U.S. investment firm Archegos.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, with a record high for travel & leisure stocks and gains in energy shares offsetting losses in automakers.
Oil major BP rose 1.9% after its first-quarter profit soared due to stronger oil prices and bumper revenue from natural gas trading.
Asia-focused lender HSBC gained 1.7% after it reported an upbeat quarterly profit as successful vaccine rollouts in key markets promised a brighter economic outlook.
Meanwhile, UBS fell 2% to a near 11-week low as it took an unexpected $774 million hit from Archegos, overshadowing a forecast-beating 14% rise in quarterly net profit.
Still, European markets were caught in a tight trading range ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, with policymakers expected to confirm that they will maintain easy monetary policy to bolster the economy.
"Ultimately, the exact timing of tapering will be a judgement call by the Fed," Unicredit analysts said.
"They will likely want to see a sequence of better data on jobs and economic activity that substantially reduces the 'gaps' to pre-crisis levels, reinforced by a sustainable improvement in the health situation."
Global stocks have hit record highs recently on optimism about a economic recovery as the pace of vaccination picked up across developed economies.
About a quarter of STOXX companies are set to publish earnings this week. Among the 17% that have reported so far, 65% topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group jumped 8% as it reported a 150% jump in quarterly core earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for online casino games.
Danish freight forwarder DSV Panalpina surged 8.2% to the top of STOXX 600 after it agreed to buy the logistics division of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing Co in a deal worth $4.1 billion.
Swedbank fell 3.6% and Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro dropped 3.0% despite reporting better-than-expected net    profits.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company
59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods
Indian Domestic flights to remain at 80 per cent
Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr
RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses
Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Amid spike in Covid cases, BD-India trade goes on


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft