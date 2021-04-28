Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Business

BB allows banks to form start-up fund

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has amended its policy allowing all banks to form their own start-up fund with 1 percent of net profits instead of operating its earlier provision.
All the scheduled banks have been asked to keep 1 percent of their net profits for the next five years from current year for providing start-up entrepreneurs with loans, according to a BB circular.
Formation of the start-up fund will start with 1 percent of net profits on the basis of the December's financial statement for 2020, it added.
Earlier on March 29, the central bank formed a refinancing fund amounting to Taka 5 billion aiming to help startups expand and flourish in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company
59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods
Indian Domestic flights to remain at 80 per cent
Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr
RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses
Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Amid spike in Covid cases, BD-India trade goes on


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft