Banks assessing BB directives for paying compensations

A total 119 bankers have died across the country after being infected by coronavirus from March last year till 20 April this year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB).

To support the bereaved families of dead bankers the central bank recently directed all the scheduled commercial banks to pay compensations, but till today not a single bank has started the process.

As per BB directive issued by its Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD), each bank is supposed to pay Tk5 million to each families of the banks first-class officers, senior officers, probationary officers, management trainee officers, or bankers holding equivalent posts in case of covid death effective from 29 March last year.

It said Tk 3.75 million will be given to the families of the bankers who held positions from trainee assistant official to a level below the first grade. Besides staff and sub-staff members are also being covered under the scheme. In case of death each family of the victims will receive Tk2.5 million if they die after contracting the virus.

This compensation will be applicable for the bankers and employees who have died since March 29 last year and those who will die of Covid infections. This compensation will be in addition to other existing financial benefits or incentives which they earned while on the job.

The spouse and children of the deceased will be eligible to receive the compensation.

If the expired employees are single, the fund will go to their parents. The BB notice further said banks will not be allowed to adjust the payout with the previous liabilities of the employees.

When asked about the implementation of the BB directive, Syed Mahbubur Rahman former chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) said: "We are working on it and we are devising a standard operating procedure (SOP). Once a particular process of paying compensations to deceased bankers' families is formed it will be followed without hassles."

Mr Rahman also chief executive officer and managing director of Mutual Trust Bank said: "In my bank one died and we paid his family in different ways which is almost equivalent to the BB ceiling of Tk5 million. He said as central bank has made the fresh directive we are also working to pay him as per the directives."

"We received a circular but we need further clarification about the nature of employment and procedures for payment as per BB compliance and that is why we are evolving a SOP. Once it is finally devised in the coming days, all banks will follow it to pay the compensation individual hassles."

Mahabub said the BB has already issued letters to all the banks to submit list of dead officials, and many banks have already submitted the list to the central bank.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, chairman of the ABB said, "I think the amount that BB has fixed is rational and once all the documentary evidence are available, it is not necessary to seek BB permission to start payments to the families of deceased bankers."

Iftekhar also CEO and managing director of the Eastern Bank Limited said the banks seeking some documents from the dead bankers' families regarding Covid test certificates and death certificates to start process for giving compensation.





















