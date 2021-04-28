Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Saudi to cut cost of recruiting workers from BD, Nepal, Lanka

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Foreign workers in Saudi Arabia. File photo

Saudi Arabia wants to reduce the cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, according to a report published in Saudi newspaper Al Eqtisadiah.
It follows similar measures undertaken to lower the cost of recruiting from the Philippines, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed official at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said the newspaper published on Monday.
The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas because of more expensive flight tickets and the need for PCR tests before travel.


