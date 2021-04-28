Saudi to cut cost of recruiting workers from BD, Nepal, Lanka



Foreign workers in Saudi Arabia. File photo

It follows similar measures undertaken to lower the cost of recruiting from the Philippines, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed official at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said the newspaper published on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas because of more expensive flight tickets and the need for PCR tests before travel.



















