Covid-hit SMEs to get TK 300cr incentive in 2nd phase



Customers visit a stall of a SME. File photo

SME Foundation said at a press release singed by Morshed Alam, assistant general manager SME Foundation.

They said that entrepreneurs will get loans at 4 percent interest under the incentive package. At the consumer level, the loan amount will be from a minimum of Tk 1 lakh to a maximum of Tk 75 lakh.

The loan can be repaid in maximum 24 equal monthly installments on the basis of banker-customer relationship.

Of this, Tk 100 crore will be distributed in the current fiscal year 202021) and Tk 200 crore in the next fiscal year.

The SME Foundation has already taken initiatives to disburse loans through agreements with 11 banks and non-bank financial institutions. Banks and financial institutions are Branc Bank, Premier Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Bank Asia, Southeast Bank, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Prime Bank, Basic Bank, IDLC Finance and Lankabangla Finance.

The SME Foundation has also started the process of signing agreements with Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and several other public and private banks and financial institutions to bring entrepreneurs from remote areas under loans.



















SME Foundation will provide loans of Tk 300 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises under the government's second phase incentive package to accelerate the country's economic recovery and improve the living standards of marginalized people in rural areas.SME Foundation said at a press release singed by Morshed Alam, assistant general manager SME Foundation.They said that entrepreneurs will get loans at 4 percent interest under the incentive package. At the consumer level, the loan amount will be from a minimum of Tk 1 lakh to a maximum of Tk 75 lakh.The loan can be repaid in maximum 24 equal monthly installments on the basis of banker-customer relationship.Of this, Tk 100 crore will be distributed in the current fiscal year 202021) and Tk 200 crore in the next fiscal year.The SME Foundation has already taken initiatives to disburse loans through agreements with 11 banks and non-bank financial institutions. Banks and financial institutions are Branc Bank, Premier Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Bank Asia, Southeast Bank, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Prime Bank, Basic Bank, IDLC Finance and Lankabangla Finance.The SME Foundation has also started the process of signing agreements with Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and several other public and private banks and financial institutions to bring entrepreneurs from remote areas under loans.