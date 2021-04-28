Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Business

Covid-hit SMEs to get TK 300cr incentive in 2nd phase

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business correspondent

Customers visit a stall of a SME. File photo

Customers visit a stall of a SME. File photo

SME Foundation will provide loans of Tk 300 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises under the government's second phase incentive package to accelerate the country's economic recovery and improve the living standards of marginalized people in rural areas.
SME Foundation said at a press release singed by Morshed Alam, assistant general manager SME Foundation.
They said that entrepreneurs will get loans at 4 percent interest under the incentive package. At the consumer level, the loan amount will be from a minimum of Tk 1 lakh to a maximum of Tk 75 lakh.
The loan can be repaid in maximum 24 equal monthly installments on the basis of banker-customer relationship.
Of this, Tk 100 crore will be distributed in the current fiscal year 202021) and Tk 200 crore in the next fiscal year.
The SME Foundation has already taken initiatives to disburse loans through agreements with 11 banks and non-bank financial institutions. Banks and financial institutions are Branc Bank, Premier Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Bank Asia, Southeast Bank, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Prime Bank, Basic Bank, IDLC Finance and Lankabangla Finance.
The SME Foundation has also started the process of signing agreements with Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and several other public and private banks and financial institutions to bring entrepreneurs from remote areas under loans.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli firm to sell gas field stakes to UAE company
59 business houses fined for selling adulterated foods
Indian Domestic flights to remain at 80 per cent
Emirates announces special fares for Eid Al Fitr
RAKUB continues to help farmers’ recoup C-19 losses
Demand for creating effective business-friendly environment
Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Amid spike in Covid cases, BD-India trade goes on


Latest News
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft