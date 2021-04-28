DU calls for theme song regarding its birth centenary





The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Tuesday planned for a theme song marking the celebration of its birth centenary.The song will be selected through a competition. Citizens of Bangladesh, former and current teachers and students of Dhaka University are being called for the 'Theme Song'.A press release from the public relation of the university on Tuesday stated that the song must be a complete song and the song must mention a glimpse of the glorious heritage, history and contribution of Dhaka University to the society and the country.Any composer, lyricist and artist can participate in this competition collectively or individually.The theme song has to be submitted / sent to the Registrar's Office, Administration-3 Branch ( [email protected] ) of Dhaka University by May 31.