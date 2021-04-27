Video
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:07 PM
Home Front Page

West Bengal sees a voter turnout of 75.06pc

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, Aprl 26- Amid an unmanageable pandemic, disturbing spike in Covid infections and a medical crisis in India, the seventh phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal on Monday saw a voter turnout of 75.06 per cent till 5:30pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to voters to cast their votes for polling for 34 seats even when the State registered its highest single day spike of 15,889 Covid-19 infections on Sunday.
 A total of 284 candidates are testing their political fortunes today from 8.6 million voters in an election that has witnessed a lot of accusations and counter- accusations. The Election Commission has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday demanded withdrawal of central forces to contain the spread of Covid- 19 in the State in the next phase of polling. She welcomed the Madras High Court observations that the Election Commission could not avoid blame for the spread of Covid.
The highest voter turnout was recorded in Murshidabad followed by Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur,
Paschim Bardhaman and Kolkata South.  
The wheelchair bound Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee who is seeking re- election as Chief Minister showed a victory sign after exercising her franchise at a polling station in Kolkata.
Banerjee's nephew and TMC Member of Parliament, Abhishek Banerjee who cast his vote in Bhabanipur which has been represented by Mamata Banerjeee, today said that he is very confident that Mamata Banerjee will return to power with two thirds majority. "People are dying but the Election Commission is holding eight phase polls to benefit a party," he remarked.
All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, of which TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA and a resident.
The TMC Chief, however, has opted for Nandigram to contest the elections this time.
Votes will be counted on May 2.
Elections to two assembly constituencies - Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district - have been adjourned following the death of two coronavirus-positive candidates. The Election Commission has fixed May 16 as the date for polling in these two seats.



