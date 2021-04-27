Video
Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Front Page

B’baria Mayhem

Hefazat leader among 10 held

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Apr 26: Police arrested ten more people, including a local leader of Hefazat e-Islam, from different parts of the district in the last 24 hours until Monday morning.
The arrests were involved in the last month's mayhem carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in the district.
The special branch of district police identified
the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence.
Mufti Zakaria Khan, 43, assistant publicity secretary of district unit of Hefazat-e-Islam and also the teacher of Brahmanbaria Jamia Yunisia Madrasa was among the arrestee, police said.
During interrogation, Zakaria said he took part in the violence and arson attack directly following the directives of top Hefazat men of the madrasa.
So far, 55 cases have been filed and 369 people arrested in connection with the rampage, police said.
On March 27, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between members of the law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat's demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila. They staged the protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.
The next day, during Hefazat's countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal protesting police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, activists set fire to three buildings, including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.
They also attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor Rail Station in Brahmanbaria town.
Besides, the Hefazat supporters also vandalised several private and government establishments, including Zila Parishad building, municipality building, Police Lines, Industrial School, land office, Alauddin Music Academy, and Foirtala Bus Stand in Sadar upazila.
The supporters also attacked Brahmanbaria Press Club and confined some journalists to the premises.


« PreviousNext »

