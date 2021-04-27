Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Front Page

World military spending grows despite pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

STOCKHOLM, Apr 26: Military expenditure worldwide rose to nearly $2 trillion in 2020, defying the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers said Monday.
Global military spending increased by 2.6 percent to $1,981 billion (about 1,650 billion euros) in 2020, when global GDP shrank 4.4 percent, according to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Diego Lopes da Silva, one of report's  authors, told AFP the development was unexpected. "Because of the pandemic, one would think military spending would decrease," he said. "But it's possible to conclude with some certainty that Covid-19 did not have a significant impact on global military spending, in 2020 at least," Lopes da Silva said.
He cautioned however that due to the nature of military spending, it could take time for countries "to adapt to the shock".
The fact that military spending continued to increase in a year with an economic downturn meant the "military burden", or the share of military spending out of total GDP, had increased as well.
The overall share rose from 2.2 percent to 2.4 percent, the largest year-on-year increase since the financial crisis of 2009.
As a result, more NATO members hit the Alliance's guideline target of spending at least two percent of GDP on their military, with 12 countries doing so in 2020 compared to nine in 2019.
- Some Covid effects -
There were however indications the pandemic had affected some countries.
Nations such as Chile and South Korea openly decided to reappropriate military funds in response to the pandemic.
"Other countries, such as Brazil and Russia, did not explicitly say this was reallocated because of the pandemic, but they have spent considerably less than their original budget for 2020," Lopes da Silva said.
Another response, as in Hungary for example, was to increase military spending "as part of a stimulus package in response to the pandemic".
Lopes da Silva noted  many countries responded to the 2008-2009 economic crisis by adopting austerity measures, but "this time around it might not be the case".
The world's two biggest spenders by far were the US and China, with Washington accounting for 39 percent of overall expenditure and Beijing for 13 percent.
China's military spending has risen in tandem with its growing economy and has seen an increase for 26 consecutive years, reaching an estimated $252 billion in 2020.
The US also increased its spending for the third year in a row in 2020, after seven years of reductions.
"This reflects growing concerns over perceived threats from strategic competitors such as China and Russia, as well as the Trump administration's drive to bolster what it saw as a depleted US military," Alexandra Marksteiner, another author of the report, said in a statement.
Lopes da Silva however noted that the new "Biden administration has not given any indications that it will reduce military spending."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal sees a voter turnout of 75.06pc
Hefazat leader among 10 held
World military spending grows despite pandemic
Members of the socially marginalised  transgender community
Hefazat forms 5-member convening committee
EC should ‘be booked for Covid murder’: Madras HC
Govt has created food crisis to pamper its cronies: Fakhrul
97 C-19 deaths, 3,306 infections in a day


Latest News
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to resume
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft