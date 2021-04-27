Video
Home Front Page

Hefazat forms 5-member convening committee

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 26: Hours after dissolving its central committee, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh announced a five-member convening committee.
Secretary General of the dissolved committee Nurul Islam Jihadi announced the convening committee in a video message early Monday.
Junaid Babunagari, who was the ameer of the dissolved committee, was also named in the same post in the new committee.
In a video message in Facebook on Sunday night, Babunagari announced the dissolution of the committee in the wake of a spate of arrests of its top leaders over countrywide violence.
Muhibullah Babunagari was named the chief adviser of the convening committee. He held the same post in the central committee.
Nurul Islam Jihadi announced himself as the secretary general of the convening committee. Besides, Salah Uddin Nanupuri and Principal Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury were made members in the convening committee.
The convening committee will announce the full committee 'very soon,' Hifazat said.
According to an Insider of Hefazat Islam, the Islamist party took the decision after holding a meeting with local Lawmaker Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud on Saturday night. They have also announced that the Hefazat Islam will continue to work as a non-political Islamist group.
The Qawmi madrasa-based Islamist group has been under pressure due to arrests of its top leaders after violent and deadly protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bangladesh.
The pro-BNP-Jamaat faction has taken the grip of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in a council session held on November 15 last year on Hathazari Madrasa premises. A 151-member central committee has been announced with most of the BNP-Jamaat supporters of the party.
In the council, anti-Shafi leader Junayed Babunagari was made ameer of the party while Nur Hussain Kashemi as the secretary general.
Meanwhile, Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) has submitted a charge sheet against 43 Hefazat leaders including Junayed Babunagari on April 12. PBI is investigating the case filed against Hefazat leaders accusing them killing of former Hefazat Ameer Allama Shafi.
Allama Shafi, founding ameer of Hefazat Islam died on September 18 in 2020. After his death, pro-Shafi group filed a case on December 17 the same year against 36people including Junayed Babunagari and Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque.
Md Mainuddin, brother-in-law of Shafi, filed the case with Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court-3, calling his death "a planned murder."


