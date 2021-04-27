Govt has created food crisis to pamper its cronies: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir has said the government has created a food crisis in the country after coronaviurs second wave.

Fakrul said this at a virtual press conference on Monday.

BNP Secretary General said the food crisis could be due to corruption and incompetence of the government. He said the government was showing extreme irresponsibility on the issue of food security of the people in order to protect the interests of the government-backed middlemen.

The BNP called upon the government to take immediate action to ensure food

security of the people.

Fakhrul was addressing the press conference to highlight the BNP Standing Committee decision held on Saturday (April 24).

Mentioning that the government has put the people of the whole country at risk by failing to deal with coronavirus, Fakrul Islam said "Only one pharmaceutical company has been given the responsibility to bring the vaccine to patronize the financial corruption. Other countries like Chine and Russia should have been contacted earlier for the vaccine."

Fakhrul claimed that the ongoing 'crisis' within Hefazat-e-Islam was created by the government to take advantage.

Reacting to the dissolution of the Hefazat-e-Islam committee, he said, "As a political party, we think the whole crisis has been created by the government and they are taking advantage from it. "

The BNP leader alleged that propaganda was being carried out by opening fake Facebook account in the name of BNP leaders and activists.

He said, "Lately, fake news and false propaganda have been spread on Facebook by creating fake accounts in my name, the family of our acting chairman Tarique Rahman and the family members of Begum Khaleda Zia."

We have condemned these things before, and we still condemn it today. I think with full support of the government the government-backed miscreants are doing this.

Fakhrul said, "On the one hand, government is spreading fake new, at the same time, they have severely curtailed the freedom of speech of the people by enacting the Digital Security Act.

Even with the minimum freedom of journalists to write, to speak the truth does not exist in the country. The government and the Awami League leaders are harassing and issuing arrest warrants against journalists in various ways.













