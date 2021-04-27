Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Front Page

Govt has created food crisis to pamper its cronies: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir has said the government has created a food crisis in the country after coronaviurs second wave.
Fakrul said this at a virtual press conference on Monday.
BNP Secretary General said the food crisis could be due to corruption and incompetence of the government. He said the government was showing extreme irresponsibility on the issue of food security of the people in order to protect the interests of the government-backed middlemen.
The BNP called upon the government to take immediate action to ensure food
security of the people.
Fakhrul was addressing the press conference to highlight the BNP Standing Committee decision held on Saturday (April 24).
Mentioning that the government has put the people  of the whole country at risk by failing to deal with coronavirus, Fakrul Islam said "Only one pharmaceutical company has been given the responsibility to bring the vaccine to patronize the financial corruption. Other countries like Chine and Russia should have been contacted earlier for the vaccine."
Fakhrul claimed that the ongoing 'crisis' within Hefazat-e-Islam was created by the government to take advantage.
Reacting to the dissolution of the Hefazat-e-Islam committee, he said, "As a political party, we think the whole crisis has been created by the government and they are taking advantage from it. "
The BNP leader alleged that propaganda was being carried out by opening fake Facebook account in the name of BNP leaders and activists.
He said, "Lately, fake news and false propaganda have been spread on Facebook by creating fake accounts in my name, the family of our acting chairman Tarique Rahman and the family members of Begum Khaleda Zia."
We have condemned these things before, and we still condemn it today. I think with full support of the government the government-backed miscreants are doing this.
Fakhrul said, "On the one hand, government is spreading fake new, at the same time, they have severely curtailed the freedom of speech of the people by enacting the Digital Security Act.
Even with the minimum freedom of journalists to write, to speak the truth does not exist in the country. The government and the Awami League leaders are harassing and issuing arrest warrants against journalists in various ways.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal sees a voter turnout of 75.06pc
Hefazat leader among 10 held
World military spending grows despite pandemic
Members of the socially marginalised  transgender community
Hefazat forms 5-member convening committee
EC should ‘be booked for Covid murder’: Madras HC
Govt has created food crisis to pamper its cronies: Fakhrul
97 C-19 deaths, 3,306 infections in a day


Latest News
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to resume
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft