97 C-19 deaths, 3,306 infections in a day

The country witnessed 97 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,150, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 3,306 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 7,48,628, the release added.

At least 4,241 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,61,693 and the recovery rate at 88.39 per cent.

As many as 25,786 samples were tested at 350 labs across the country.

Among the deceased, 61 were men, and 36 were women. Of them, 93 died at hospitals while three died at home. Besides, one died on the way to hospital.

Sixty-three of the deceased were in Dhaka Division, 12 in Chattogram, six each in Khulna and Sylhet, four in Rajshahi, three in Barishal, two in

Rangpur and one Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that of the total deceased across the country, 8,181 were men and 2,969 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,124,581 lives and infected 147,871,365 people across the world till Mondday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 125,446,250 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







