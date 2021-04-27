Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Front Page

97 C-19 deaths, 3,306 infections in a day

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 97 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,150, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
At least 3,306 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 7,48,628, the release added.
At least 4,241 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,61,693 and the recovery rate at 88.39 per cent.
 As many as 25,786 samples were tested at 350 labs across the country.
Among the deceased, 61 were men, and 36 were women. Of them, 93 died at hospitals while three died at home. Besides, one died on the way to hospital.
Sixty-three of the deceased were in Dhaka Division, 12 in Chattogram, six each in Khulna and Sylhet, four in Rajshahi, three in Barishal, two in
Rangpur and one Mymensingh divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that of the total deceased across the country, 8,181 were men and 2,969 were women.
 The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,124,581 lives and infected 147,871,365 people across the world till Mondday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 125,446,250 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal sees a voter turnout of 75.06pc
Hefazat leader among 10 held
World military spending grows despite pandemic
Members of the socially marginalised  transgender community
Hefazat forms 5-member convening committee
EC should ‘be booked for Covid murder’: Madras HC
Govt has created food crisis to pamper its cronies: Fakhrul
97 C-19 deaths, 3,306 infections in a day


Latest News
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to resume
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft