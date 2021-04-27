Indian coronavirus variant much deadlier than others

Coronavirus situation in neighbouring India has taken a serious turn with new records of deaths and infection being set every day.

The 'double' or 'triple mutation' variant of Covid-19 is responsible for the current situation in India.

The Bangladesh government has closed the border with India for two weeks to prevent the most dangerous type of corona variant from entering Bangladesh.

According to international media reports, the death toll of Covid-19 in India is so high that the fire at the crematorium is not extinguished. The situation in the country has taken a terrible turn due to the 'double' or 'triple mutation' variant of Covid-19.

Infections and deaths have also increased in Bangladesh due to the second wave of Covid-19. But even then the situation is not as serious as in India.

Under such a context, health experts are emphasizing on preventing the double or triple mutation variant of Covid-19 or the Indian variant.

Meanwhile, after the UK and South African corona variants, there are concerns in the country about the Indian and Nigerian variants. Panic is growing over India's triple mutation or Bengal variant.

Indian variants have already been found in several other countries, including the United Kingdom. But so far no Indian variant has been identified in Bangladesh.

However, the Nigerian variant (B1525) has already been found in the country. The presence of this variant was found in the sequencing of samples collected in March and April from the two division, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) website on Saturday. Some experts think that the Nigerian variant is not too dangerous. But the Indian variant is very dangerous.

Sania Tahmina, Prof. of Microbiology and former Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "It has been proved that the infection has come under control to a large extent though lockdown has not been fully enforced in the country."

The UK or the South African variant is not the main issue. Now if this control system is broken again and everything is opened and if the powerful Indian variant can enter the country infection will spread like wildfire, he said.

Therefore, the government as well as the people of the country should be more vigilant in this regard, he cautioned.

Prof Robed Amin, Line Director of the DGHS, said, "If we do not follow the hygiene rules, our situation may become like that of the neighboring country. We urge everyone to think about how terrible our situation would be if we have to face a double or triple mutation."

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, a former director (Disease Control) at the DGHS, said, "I don't think there will be any concern about the Nigerian variant but the strongest variant of the neighboring country is very dangerous. If it cannot be prevented infection could go out of control."

"The situation in India is really worrying for us. Because the people of our country are genetically very different from the variants of UK or South Africa, but we are not so different from the people of India and the environment."

As a result, if that variant spreads in our country, it can have terrible consequences. "That is why we are telling everyone to be careful," he warned.



