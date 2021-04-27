Govt to procure rice at Tk 40, paddy Tk 27 per kg from farmers

The government is going to start procurement of Boro paddy harvested by local farmers from April 28 (Wednesday). Initially, the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) authority will start buying paddy directly from the farmers from April 28. Boro rice will be bought from May 7 this year.

According to government announcement, Boro rice will be bought from the rice mills owners following the specimen of the authority. Before receiving the rice, the DG Food will sign agreements with the millers. It

would take a week or more to complete signing deals.

At a virtual press conference, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday gave the announcement of procurement of Boro paddy and rice grown locally from local farmers and millers following the recommendation of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC).

Before the announcement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given her approval to the entire procurement process recommended by the FPMC in its meeting on April 22.

In this Boro season, the DG Food will buy 10 lakh metric tons of boiled rice at Tk 40 per kilogram, 1.5 lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice at Tk 39 per kg and 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy at Tk 27 per kg. The prices were fixed considering the production cost of paddy this season.

In last Boro season, the authority bought boiled rice at Tk 36 per kg, non-boiled rice at Tk 35 per kg and paddy at Tk 26 per kg considering the production cost of paddy in that season.

Minister Sadhan Majumder said this year the government has a target to buy 15 lakh tonnes of grain in the form of rice to enhance public stock of grains. Of the rice, 11.5 lakh tonnes of rice will be bought from the millers. A total of 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy, which is equivalent to 422,500 tonnes of rice, would be bought from the farmers directly.

Regarding the announcement of Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, also a member of the FPMC, to buy 15 lakh tonnes of paddy from the farmers, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "He's an agriculturist. He's very emotional man. He gave the announcement while visited paddy fields emotionally. Actually, 15 lakh tonnes of grain would be bought in the form of rice.

To ensure it, officials have already been given necessary instructions. Farmers will be encouraged to supply paddy to the government godowns. No farmers will go back from the godowns. But, the authority will ensure resistance from the middlemen. Farmers will be ensured smooth transaction of money after supplying paddy, he assured in response to a query.

Admitting about the failure of the authority to buy paddy and rice during last Boro and Aman season, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum said due to cyclone Amphan and other disasters, target of paddy production could not be achieved during the period. As a result, paddy and rice price was higher in the market than the government price. So, the farmers and millers were not interested to sell their grains to the government. So, the authority failed to achieve the target.

But, the government couldn't hike the price as the decision might increase the price in the open market. It would impact the market and create sufferings of the consumers. The government fixes price of paddy and rice considering the interest of all people, she added.

Beginning from April 28, the Boro paddy procurement drive will continue till August this year while rice procurement drive will continue till August 31 starting from May 7.







