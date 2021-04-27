Confusion rife over lockdown extension



Vehicles in gridlock on Monday in front of Setu Bhaban at Banani in the capital amid countrywide lockdown to curb coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, shopping malls and markets will remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm every day and inter-city mass transport will operate on a limited scale following the health guidelines.

The government decision came considering the worst situation of Covid-19 infection in neighbouring India.

Government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will remain closed as before during the period.

Only the emergency services and accounts offices of the relevant ministries, divisions and other entities will remain open for the government's ongoing development works and financial activities.

The decision of extending the lockdown was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting of the Cabinet Division on Monday with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam in the chair.

Senior secretaries and secretaries of different ministries and divisions and senior bureaucrats of the government attended the meeting.

While talking to media, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the meeting had decided to recommend the government for extending the lockdown for another week considering India's situation.

The proposal would be sent to the Prime Minister for her approval.

"Once the PM approves the proposal, the Cabinet Division will issue a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday," he informed.

The present countrywide restriction will expire on Wednesday (April 28).

Farhad said the decision had been taken considering the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh and in neighbouring India as well and after the advice given by public health experts.

A gazette notification will be issued tomorrow in this regard, he said.

He, however, said the markets will remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm daily maintaining health guidelines. Time limit of keeping markets open was reduced by an hour considering the situation.

All other restrictions, imposed during the 'strict lockdown' will remain effective during the extended period, Farhad added.

Public transports will remain suspended as part of the lockdown measures.

Earlier on Sunday, the government closed the borders with India for 14 days, starting from Monday, as Covid-19 has taken a dangerous turn in the neighbouring country.

India's second wave hit the country with such ferocity that hospitals are running out of oxygen, beds and antiviral drugs. Many patients are being turned away due to lack of accommodation for them.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday confirmed 97 new virus deaths in 24 hours, raising the toll to 11,150. The number of Covid-19 cases increased by 3,306 during the same period taking the tally to 748,628.

On 14 April, Bangladesh enforced the countrywide complete lockdown when 1 out of 5 tested people came with Covid-19 positive result.

On 20 April, the lockdown was extended by another week till April 28 as Covid-19 infections kept soaring.







