One victim dies at DMCH burn unit

N'ganj Gas Blast

A female victim, who had suffered burn injuries after a gas explosion at a building at Fatullah in Narayanganj Sadar upazila, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday

The deceased was identified as Aleya Begum, 38. She breathed her last around 2:00am while being treated at the Intensive Care unit of the institute, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the hospital, said.

She sustained 95 percent burns on her body, Samanta Lal Sen added.

One Friday, 11 members of the families sustained injures after the gas explosion. Six of the injured were sent to the burn institute as their conditions were critical.

Two of them left the hospital while the rest four are still under treatment.

Fire officials suspected that there might be a leak in gas connection or the residents did not turn off the stoves before going to sleep on Thursday night.





