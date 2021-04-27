Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home City News

Two Lalmonirhat children die in separate incidents

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Lalmonirhat, Apr 26: Two children died in separate incidents at Goddinari village of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Monday.
 They are Mahin, 5, son of Hafizul Islam and Yasin Arafat, 5, son of Hafizar Rahman of Goddinari village.
 Arafat drowned in a pond while he was playing beside it at around 11:30 am.
Earlier,  Mahin was killed after being hit by a trolley when he was playing on the road near his house around 10:30 am.
Goddinari Union Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddiq confirmed the matter.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swisscontact, BKMEA team up to support Covid-hit RMG workers
90 lakh Bangladeshis joined social media between 2020 and 2021: Report
Two Lalmonirhat children die in separate incidents
Man dies falling off moving tractor
Chhatra Union celebrates 69th  founding anniversary
Hundreds throng Paturia Ghat to return to Dhaka
Air Chief returns home form Turkey
Chemical warehouses: Old Dhakaites still living with ticking time bombs


Latest News
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to resume
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft