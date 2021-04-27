Two Lalmonirhat children die in separate incidents

Lalmonirhat, Apr 26: Two children died in separate incidents at Goddinari village of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Monday.

They are Mahin, 5, son of Hafizul Islam and Yasin Arafat, 5, son of Hafizar Rahman of Goddinari village.

Arafat drowned in a pond while he was playing beside it at around 11:30 am.

Earlier, Mahin was killed after being hit by a trolley when he was playing on the road near his house around 10:30 am.

Goddinari Union Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddiq confirmed the matter. -UNB







