RAJSHAHI, Apr 26: A man died after he fell off the back of a moving tractor in Chouddopai area in Rajshahi city in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Meraj, 26, son Md Dulal of Kismat Kukhand village of Katakhali area.

The incident took place around 3:30 am while the tractor was moving soil from a pond at Rajshahi University campus, said Siddiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Motihar Police Station.-UNB