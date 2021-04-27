Chhatra Union celebrates 69th  founding anniversary



Bangladesh Chhatra Union, a traditional left-leaning students organization, brought out a colourful procession to celebrate its 69th founding anniversary on Dhaka University campus on Monday. photo: observer

Considering the Corona situation, the 69th founding anniversary is being celebrated with various arrangements including limited processions in compliance with the health rules.

On Monday, after paying homage to the school students at Shaheed Matiul-Quader Chattar in the capital at 11 am, they brought out a rally from Matiul-Quader Chattar, turned around the High Court, Doel Chattar and ended at the base of the Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture in the Dhaka University campus. A brief assembly was held at the end of the rally. Chhatra Union Central President Foez Ullah said they are going through a deep crisis. "On the one hand we have to fight with the Corona epidemic, on the other hand we have to struggle against autocracy," Foez Ullah said.

"Many people are dying due to lack of proper treatment. Other than this, ordinary working people are starving in unplanned lockdowns. On the 69th founding anniversary of the student union, we would like to take an oath that the student union will continue its struggle till the exploitation of the peasants, workers and hardworking people of this country is stopped," he further said.

Echoing the president, Chhatra Union General Secretary Dipok Sil said that they are celebrating the 69th founding anniversary of the student union at a time when the whole world is in the grip of the Corona epidemic.

At the end of the rally, they paid homage to the martyrs at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture and Central Shaheed Minar.

Chhatra Union central vice-president Nazir Amin Chowdhury Joy, KM Muttaki, Assistant General Secretary Tamjid Haider Chanchal, Convener of Dhaka Metropolitan Anupam Ami, Former President Khan Asaduzzaman Masum, Former Vice President Jahangir Alam Nannu, Former President of Dhaka Metropolitan Parliament Golam Rabbi Khan, former leader of Dhaka metropolis Ashiqul Islam Jewel including other former and current leaders were present in the programmes.





