Air Chief returns home form Turkey



Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat called on Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz in Turkey on Sunday. photo: ISPR

During visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force visited the mausoleum (Anitkabir) of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Founding Father of Turkey. The Chief of Air Staff called on Turkish General Staff (TGS) Commander General Ya?ar Güler, Turkish Army Force Commander General Ümit DÜNDAR and Commander of Turkish Navy Force Admiral Adnan Özbal apart from Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz.







