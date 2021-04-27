Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  

Video
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
Editorial

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh has once again topped the list of world cities with the worst air quality. Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) recorded in the early hours of Saturday read 489, considered 'severe'.

However, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'Poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is branded 'Hazardous' - posing serious health risks to city residents. And an AQI between 401 and 500 is said to be 'Severe'.  Whatever improvement of the air quality had been achieved - mainly due to pandemic triggered shutdowns and lockdowns since last year - has withered away. Although the perilous air quality poses serious health risks to Dhaka dwellers, little is being done to check air pollution.

Not this year, it was earlier last year, prior the pandemic had swept in full swing when the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister had warned that air pollution levels in the capital has reached an extreme level. His warning mostly fell into deaf ears. The point, however, the government cannot afford to move ahead with such indifferent and lackadaisical attitude to air pollution.

It is a known fact that air pollution in Dhaka keeps shooting up due to unrestrained discharge of dust from construction projects, smoke from vehicles and brick kilns. Now erratic changes because of climate change have added a new woe. Rainfall has become irregular. Falling under a subtropical monsoon climate, Dhaka's air usually freshens up when monsoon rains begin in June. Last year's monsoon rains kicked-in late, we fear the same to repeat this year.

It is a matter of grave concern that air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Moreover, breathing polluted air has long been recognized as increasing a person's chances of developing heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer. And now with the new strain of Covid-19 threat, growing air pollution is likely to worsen the health disaster.

The need of the hour for our policy makers is to take concentrated steps to improve air quality.  Number of vehicles on Dhaka roads must be reduced; unfit vehicles emitting toxic smoke must be taken off the streets, there should be regular water spraying on roads to reduce dust. Brick kilns must be prohibited from being built near schools or homes. Additionally, widespread use of fuel-efficient stoves has to be initiated.

These are not overtly ambitious tasks and can be implemented with proper coordination. At a time when the country is in the grips of a deadly virus viciously targeting our lungs, poor quality air that weakens the respiratory system will be even more deadly.



