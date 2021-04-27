Ensure oxygen supply to fight C-19

Dear Sir

As grim reports continue to surface about India's turmoil and impacts of its second Covid-19 wave, Bangladeshi public health experts, hospital officials, doctors--and recently oxygen supply companies--are taking stock of the country's medical resources to tackle the second wave. Oxygen is a key element in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.



Bangladesh is presently producing and supplying oxygen to hospitals at full capacity. Linde Bangladesh Ltd and Spectra Oxygen Ltd account for the majority of the oxygen being supplied to the healthcare facilities. Hospital authorities claim that the demand for oxygen is still manageable and the influx of Covid-19 patients has dropped. But doctors do not know what to do in case of a further spike in severe cases. In the last two months, demand for medical oxygen has increased by about 40% in Bangladesh. Now with India's ban on oxygen export in place since 22 April, oxygen suppliers of the country are on high alert, since both Linde and Spectra import oxygen from India. Under these circumstances, Bangladesh may be on a new precipice of Covid-19 management challenge.



Unquestionably, the second wave of corona has put a strain on medical resources in the country. To face the potential shortage of oxygen, authorities must get ready.

Khalid Khondokar

Over email