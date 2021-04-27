

Religion has always been a tool in politics



As a former madrasah student, I myself have been grown up listening that watching television, taking photos, working with women, and many more, are not acceptable in Islam. But within the last two decades, all these have become normal by the same type of people, including working in banks, bravery for jobs in need, etc. I get puzzled whether Islamic preachers did not know about these earlier or got changed into new situations.



Within fifty years of the Islamic prophet Muhammad was born in 570, Islam reached this land. Later, after different periods including the Mughal, British, and Pakistan rules, it has become another fifty years this religion has been growing here in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, the belief that was presented by Shah Jalal, Shah Makhdum, Shahparan, and many other saints has become a tool for many leaders and opportunists nowadays.



I was astonished to see an advertisement published in Pakistan's Dawn during the liberation war of 1971. It called for an unjust armed attack on Bangladesh in the name of 'religious war' or 'jihad' to attack the enemy in the name of defending Islam. But the reality was that the conflict turned into war because of social injustice, religious misconception, language-cultural influence and unexpected torture to its citizens in West Pakistan. They misused religion, and the result was dangerous.



Although Islam came to this land with Muslim merchants, the Turkic triumph and the missionary exercises of the Muslim Sufis' tradition and as the Islamic prophet's principle, regrettably, nowadays it has become a business for some trimmers to use it in their favour almost in every way. Applying Islam, people are earning money, going into power, and changing the flow of the original form and structure of a religion that has been authentic for thousand years.



It is acceptably appreciated that Islam is a religion of peace and its Quranic language is heavenly; still, its misapplication in Bangladesh brings questions as it is being used in bitter tones by the preachers and abused by the political parties. Moreover, when the so-called Islamic speakers talk about religion with their abusive language and attack each other as an enemy, the sweetest Bangla language becomes questionable too.



The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) used to speak in a soft or medium tone, but most Bangladeshi Islamic performers discuss harshly when they are on stage. Their attitudes and styles hurt others. People who listen to them sometimes get puzzled whether they are speaking the truth or not. Listening to them, people are turning back, let alone to respect and follow them in recent years.



Most Islamic parsons do not talk in context. Moreover, they do not respect each other. They attack each other, pointing out the mistakes publicly in every way possible. In the holy Qur'an, there are orders of not becoming extreme regarding religion; not to abuse it; not to cross the limit; etc. It is also warned that there is no compulsion in religion. The saddest thing is that everyone knows it but does not follow it at all.



Recently Hefazat got the confidence to deal with the Awami League suddenly even after the Shapla Square protests in 2013. Several times, they tried to protest when they felt it was needed. After all these protests, the Awami League is saying that Hefazat is misusing religion. Carrying Hefazat for a long time in their need and favour, hasn't the Awami League proved that they misused religion too? Indeed, a strong group in the party does not want the alliance, but why are they together during their needs? 'Religion matters' is the probable answer.



On the other hand, I heard some Hefazat leaders saying that if the government prevents Modi's visit to Bangladesh, they would not have objected to other issues. They would stop the protest against the government as they dignified the Prime Minister with 'Mother of Qawmi' a few months back. In my opinion, they targeted an agenda and ignored other issues intentionally after their obligation has been justified.



Apart from these, another thing I have experienced. People are intolerant whenever an issue comes regarding religion. Many of them are not even well educated to debate if someone goes against it. If someone says anything disfavoring Islam, a bunch of extremists is ready to kill them. Some atheist bloggers have been killed just because of speaking against Islam; some had to flee from the country. Is this the teaching of Islam? No. The Islamic scholar Dr Abdullah Jahangir once said that people have many religious sentiments, but religious knowledge is very little. Islam is a religion of obedience, not emotion.



Lastly, let me give an example of Pakistan to which once we were connected. Studying at Oxford University, Imran Khan was known as a 'playboy', but nowadays, as the Prime Minister, he also suggests what should be done in the Islamic country Pakistan. History says that Pakistani leaders never had a passion for religion, although they always dreamed of an Islamic state. Similarly, when our political leaders in Bangladesh explain religious terms, I get scared about its future in this country.

The writer is a freelance

contributor who writes on contemporary issues,

education, and literature







