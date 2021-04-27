National nutrition week on in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Apr 26: Directorate Heath and Family Welfare organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the Civil Surgeon (CS) office in the district town on Thursday morning to mark the national nutrition week.

Pirojpur CS Dr Hasaanat Yousuf Zaki attended the meeting as chief guest.

Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sheshir Ranjan Adikhary, EPI Supervisor Tayub Ali Hawlader and Information Analyst Manjuara Begum, among others, were also present at the programme.

The speakers said people should know about primary health education.