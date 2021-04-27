Boro harvesting begins at Patnitala



Boro paddy harvesting inaugurated in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon District on Sunday. photo: observer

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Apr 26: This Rabi season's Boro paddy harvesting was inaugurated in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The inaugural function was organised by the Upazila Agriculture Office. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Liton Sarkar inaugurated the seasonal Boro-cutting as chief guest.Among others, Upazila Agriculture Officer Prakash Chandra Sarkar, Upazila Chhatra League's President Badiuzzaman Bilash, sub-assistant agriculture officers, Upazila Parishad's officers and employees, and journalists were present at the function.