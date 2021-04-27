Video
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Countryside

Boro harvesting begins at Patnitala

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Boro paddy harvesting inaugurated in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon District on Sunday. photo: observer

Boro paddy harvesting inaugurated in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon District on Sunday. photo: observer

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Apr 26: This Rabi season's Boro paddy harvesting was inaugurated in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The inaugural function was organised by the Upazila Agriculture Office. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Liton Sarkar inaugurated the seasonal Boro-cutting as chief guest.
Among others, Upazila Agriculture Officer Prakash Chandra Sarkar, Upazila Chhatra League's President Badiuzzaman Bilash, sub-assistant agriculture officers, Upazila Parishad's officers and employees, and journalists were present at the function.


« PreviousNext »

