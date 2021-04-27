Acute drinking water crisis prevails at Morrelganj



The photo shows some women lined up for collecting drinking water in Morrelganj Upazila. photo: observer

Life has turned vitiated. Mainly fasting people are suffering seriously for heating.

According to field sources, intolerable heat wave is prevailing in the upazila. Men and animals are experiencing severe heat stress. Even electric fans are spreading hot air.

On the other hand, various water-borne diseases including diarrhoea are increasing.

Local victims said, there is a cry for water elsewhere in the upazila; people are walking miles with jar to collect drinking water.

According to them, this seasonal water crisis has been occurring in the upazila for the last several years; but there has been no permanent solution in this regard.

People are not getting water in pond, canal and river. They are consuming arsenic-contaminated water from tube-wells.

In hotel and restaurants, pond and canal water is being used.

Union sources said, there are two water pumps, named hi-sawa, in Baroikhali and Nishatbaria unions; but these are not working

Some PSFs (pond sand filters) and rain water harvesting plants have been installed under locals and different NGOs' initiative. But these are very inadequate to meet drinking water demand.

Morrelganj Upazila Public Health Engineer Md Manirul Islam said, there are 70 public drinking water ponds and 1,600 private ones in 16 unions of the upazila; there are about 1,000 PSF, of which only 100 ones are in order, and over 400 ones in disorder; of 10 deep tube-wells, one is running at Jiudhara Union.

There are 100 rain water harvesting plants in the upazila.

There is one ring-well in Sadar Union's Bhaijora Village. The number of shallow tube-wells is 3,670 in the upazila, of which 2,000 ones are not working.

One water treatment plant was supposed to be installed at Panchakaran Union; but it is not under process.

He further said, according to the Survey-2003, there are more or less arsenic-contaminated tube-wells in all the 16 unions.

But tube-wells in Bongram, Hoglabunia, and Hoglapasha unions are in high arsenic risk.

The salinity level under 800 feet in these areas is very high; it is hard to get drinking water layer there.

According to the survey, installing deep tube-well is possible in 20 per cent areas of the upazila; and in the rest 80 per cent areas, deep tube-well cannot be set up.

Despite that the government is working in different ways to meet drinking water demand in these localities, he mentioned.

School teacher M Shahjahan Khan said, the heat wave has been continuing in Morrelganj for the last several days; life has been in miserable condition.

Day-earning people are facing serious suffering, he mentioned.

Besides, he added, all water sources including pond, canal, and beel (water body) have got almost dried. Because of huge existence of germs in the bottom water, people are getting exposed to different water-borne diseases by drinking such polluted water.

Morrelganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Sifat A Maruf said, human and animal lives have been vitiated due to the heat stress for the last several days in the upazila; severe drought has jeopardised vegetables, trees, plants and creepers.

Health Officer of the upazila Dr. Kamal Hossain Mufti said, various water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, and typhoid are apprehended to get spreading due to drinking water crisis; number of diarrhoea has increased comparatively.

He asked all to avoid sun shine to keep safe. He suggested to drink pure water in huge quantity and eat juicy fruits.





