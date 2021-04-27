Five murdered in 5 dists

Five people including two women were murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Gazipur, Jashore, Joypurhat, Pirojpur and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A suspected cattle lifter has been beaten to death and five others were injured in Kaliganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

The mob beating took place in Ulukhola area under Nagri Union at early hours.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the deceased along with five others stole three cows from Kausar's cowshed in the area. On suspicion, some locals caught them on their way of returning.

Hearing this, villagers rushed there and gave the cattle lifters a good thrashing, which left the man dead on the spot and five others injured.

Being informed, police rushed in and admitted the injured to Tajuddin Shaheed Ahmed Medical College Hospital while the body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

JASHORE: A woman was strangled allegedly by her in-laws in Chaugachha Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Ayesha Begum, 18, was the wife of Imran alias Sohel Rana, a resident of Mathpara area under Chaugachha Municipality.

Quoting locals, Chaugachha PS OC Saiful Islam Sabuj said hearing screams of the in-laws, neighbours rushed to the house at early hours and found the body of Ayesha Begum lying on the floor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that she might have been strangled by her in-laws.

However, police detained Sohel Rana, his father Hasanur Rahman and mother Bilkis Begum in this connection, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A woman was killed by her son in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Deceased Sufia Begum was a resident of Komargram Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said an altercation took place in between Sufia and her daughter-in-law over trivial matter on Sunday afternoon.

At one stage, Sufia's son Ujjal Chowdhury hit on her head with a piece of brick, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital first and later, shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Sufia Begum died at SZRMCH on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

A murder case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested Ujjal in this connection.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A fisherman was killed in front of his family members allegedly by his rivals in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Poresh Haldar, 60, was a resident of Purba Posharibunia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Poresh had an altercation with Nirmal and his son over fishing in a canal in Nathpara area at around 9pm.

At one stage, both Nirmal and his son beat and kicked Poresh.

Poresh ran away from there. But, the father and son chased Poresh and hit him in front of his family members, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police, however, detained Nirmal Haldar and his son Shuvro Halder in this connection.

Bhandaria PS Inspector Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Muggers have killed a man and took away his auto-rickshaw in Akhaura Upazila of the district.

Deceased Hiron Chowdhury, 50, a resident of the upazila, was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Police sources said a group of muggers might have killed Hiron for his vehicle on Sunday night.

Being informed, police recovered his body from a paddy field in Khalajora area on the Akhaura-Anwarpur Road on Monday morning and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Akhaura PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.







