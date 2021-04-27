Four more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 26: Four more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.

Three more people died of the virus in the division on Sunday. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 466 here.

Meanwhile, 135 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 31,194 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Monday noon.

He said the highest 287 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 67 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 15 people died in Chapainawabganj, 33 in Naogaon, 17 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 13 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 27,061 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,547 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

