Korai-Kadirpur Mass Killing Day was observed in Sadar Upazila of Joypurhat on Monday. On this day in 1971, Pakistani occupation army along with their allied forces brutally killed 371 Hindu community people in Korai and Kadirpur villages under Bambu Union in the upazila. To commemorate the day, a monument was established there with an initiative taken by Joypurhat Zila Parishad. photo: observer