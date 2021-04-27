Five killed in separate road mishaps in four districts

Five people including an elderly man were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Munshiganj, Bogura, Bagerhat and Mymensingh, in two days.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two people were killed in a road accident in Gazaria Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Md Masud Rana, 28, a resident of Nagarpur Upazila in Tangail, and Md Sala Uddin, 24, son of late Rafique Ullah of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali.

Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Sala Uddin said a truck hit hard a stationary covered van from behind in front of Moon Pump at around 3am, leaving the truck driver Masud and helper of covered van Sala Uddin dead on the spot.

Police seized the vehicles and filing of a case is underway in this connection, the official added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A chicken trader was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nur Amin, 45, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Bisherpara Village under Thalta Majhgram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor smashed a bicycle carrying Nur Amin at around 7:30pm, while he was returning home from Sonakania Bazar, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Nandigram Kumira Panditpukur Police Outpost In-Charge Abu Raihan confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Shahabuddin Sabu, 63, son of late Taiyabur Rahman, a son of Attaka Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat Police Station (PS) Abu Sayeed Mohammad Khairul Anam said a motorcycle hit Shahabuddin in Attaka area at noon, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Meherobari Taltala area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 3pm, which left one of the motorcyclists dead on the spot and another injured.









