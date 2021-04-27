Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Four people including three women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Pirojpur and Natore, in two days.

NOAKHALI: Two people committed suicide in separate incidents in Chatkhil and Senbag upazilas of the district on Sunday.

A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chatkhil Upazila at night.

Deceased Kohinur Akhter, 26, was the wife of Yakub Hossain Mohan, 32, a resident of Razzakpur Village under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila. Local sources said Kohinur Begum had been at loggerheads with her in-laws over family matter for long.

However, an altercation took place in between Kohinur and her husband at night.

As a sequel to it, Kohinur hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 10pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband for primary interrogation in this connection. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatkhil Police Station (PS) Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Senbag Upazila in the district in the evening.

Deceased Polash Ahmed, 32, son of Nowab Ali, was a resident of Palatimangal Village under Chhatarpaiya Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Polash had been frustrated over family dispute with his wife and paying loan money for the last couple of days.

However, an altercation took place in between Polash and his wife in the evening.

As a sequel to it, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10pm. Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Kawkhali Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Mariam Khanam alias Selina, 25, was the wife of Wahidul Islam Majhi, a resident of Uttar Jabdakathi Village under Raghunathpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Selina drank poison over family feud at early hours.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed Selina to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kawkhali PS OC Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Sharifa Begum, 40, daughter of Khorshed Shah of Ramagari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sharifa got divorced from her husband 10 years back. Since then she worked at a garments factory in Dhaka keeping her son at her father's house.

However, Sharifa bought a Sari for her mother on Saturday. As her mother denied taking it, Sharifa committed suicide by hanging herself out of huff with her mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baraigram PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







