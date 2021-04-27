Cattle prices fall for lockdown in Meherpur



Bamundi Cattle Market in Gangni Upazila of Meherpur. photo: observer

Bamundi Cattle Market, biggest haat in the district, is witnessing very thin arrival of traders from other districts of the country. But local buyers are not offering fair prices to the cattle growers.

One local trader Jewel of Minapara Village in Gangni Upazila of the district, said, he brought his eight cows in the haat for two consecutive days; but the cows are not sold because low offered prices.

He said, few traders offered Tk 20,000 to -40,000 per cow. But he could not sell his cows on ground of loss.

Asadul Islam of Baot Village, cannot sell his two cows. He is rounding every haat with his cows. He mentioned, in the last year, he counted a loss of Tk 40,000. This year he is apprehending a further loss.

Like Jewel or Asadul, hundreds of traders and farmers are in trouble with their cattle; many are worried that they will lose their capital and sit on the road.

Adequate cows and calves are brought in the haat. But traders are limited.

Trader Khorshed in Kamarkhali Village said, despite enough cows and goats in the haat, buyers are limited.

According to him, local traders are going village to village to buy cows and sell those in local markets. Some traders are buying cows and sending these to other districts including Dhaka.

Another Lokman in Chhatian Village, said, he bought a cow at Tk 110,000; but local traders are not offering above Tk 80,000.

Anwar Hossain of Shukurkandi Village, said, traders are not coming from Dhaka and other districts; local traders are also not buying cows at fair prices.

Cattle keepers said, the sector has suffered a big setback during last year's lockdown. To coup these losses, they started rearing cows again.

Most of them started rearing cows taking loans from different NGOs and banks. If they have to count the losses like last year, they will sit on the road, he mentioned; and many will lose interest in animal husbandry.

To mention, animal husbandry is playing an important role in boosting the national economy.

Abdul Alim, leaseholder of Bamandi-Nishipur cattle market, said, earlier 1,200 to 1,400 cows and goats would be traded in each haat day; but due to lockdown, at present 100-150 pieces are selling.

In the last year, he counted loss of about Tk 75 lakh due to corona.

To recoup the last year's loss, he and cattle traders requested the government to give them subsidies.







MEHERPUR, Apr 26: Cattle prices have declined in the district due to lockdown.Bamundi Cattle Market, biggest haat in the district, is witnessing very thin arrival of traders from other districts of the country. But local buyers are not offering fair prices to the cattle growers.One local trader Jewel of Minapara Village in Gangni Upazila of the district, said, he brought his eight cows in the haat for two consecutive days; but the cows are not sold because low offered prices.He said, few traders offered Tk 20,000 to -40,000 per cow. But he could not sell his cows on ground of loss.Asadul Islam of Baot Village, cannot sell his two cows. He is rounding every haat with his cows. He mentioned, in the last year, he counted a loss of Tk 40,000. This year he is apprehending a further loss.Like Jewel or Asadul, hundreds of traders and farmers are in trouble with their cattle; many are worried that they will lose their capital and sit on the road.Adequate cows and calves are brought in the haat. But traders are limited.Trader Khorshed in Kamarkhali Village said, despite enough cows and goats in the haat, buyers are limited.According to him, local traders are going village to village to buy cows and sell those in local markets. Some traders are buying cows and sending these to other districts including Dhaka.Another Lokman in Chhatian Village, said, he bought a cow at Tk 110,000; but local traders are not offering above Tk 80,000.Anwar Hossain of Shukurkandi Village, said, traders are not coming from Dhaka and other districts; local traders are also not buying cows at fair prices.Cattle keepers said, the sector has suffered a big setback during last year's lockdown. To coup these losses, they started rearing cows again.Most of them started rearing cows taking loans from different NGOs and banks. If they have to count the losses like last year, they will sit on the road, he mentioned; and many will lose interest in animal husbandry.To mention, animal husbandry is playing an important role in boosting the national economy.Abdul Alim, leaseholder of Bamandi-Nishipur cattle market, said, earlier 1,200 to 1,400 cows and goats would be traded in each haat day; but due to lockdown, at present 100-150 pieces are selling.In the last year, he counted loss of about Tk 75 lakh due to corona.To recoup the last year's loss, he and cattle traders requested the government to give them subsidies.