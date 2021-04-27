Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Countryside

Cattle prices fall for lockdown in Meherpur

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
MR Alam

Bamundi Cattle Market in Gangni Upazila of Meherpur. photo: observer

Bamundi Cattle Market in Gangni Upazila of Meherpur. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, Apr 26: Cattle prices have declined in the district due to lockdown.
Bamundi Cattle Market, biggest haat in the district, is witnessing very thin arrival of traders from other districts of the country. But local buyers are not offering fair prices to the cattle growers.
One local trader Jewel of Minapara Village in Gangni Upazila of the district, said, he brought his eight cows in the haat for two consecutive days; but the cows are not sold because low offered prices.
He said, few traders offered Tk 20,000 to -40,000 per cow. But he could not sell his cows on ground of loss.
 Asadul Islam of Baot Village, cannot sell his two cows. He is rounding every haat with his cows. He mentioned, in the last year, he counted a loss of Tk 40,000. This year he is apprehending a further loss.
Like Jewel or Asadul, hundreds of traders and farmers are in trouble with their cattle; many are worried that they will lose their capital and sit on the road.
Adequate cows and calves are brought in the haat. But traders are        limited.
Trader Khorshed in Kamarkhali Village said, despite enough cows and goats in the haat,  buyers are limited.
According to him, local traders are going village to village to buy cows and sell those in local markets. Some traders are buying cows and sending these to other districts including Dhaka.
Another Lokman in Chhatian Village, said, he bought a cow at Tk 110,000;  but local traders are not offering above Tk 80,000.
Anwar Hossain of Shukurkandi Village, said, traders are not coming from Dhaka and other districts; local traders are also not buying cows at fair prices.
Cattle keepers said, the sector has suffered a big setback during last year's lockdown. To coup these losses, they started rearing cows again.
Most of them started rearing cows taking loans from different NGOs and banks. If they have to count the losses like last year, they will sit on the road, he mentioned; and many will lose interest in animal husbandry.
To mention, animal husbandry is playing an important role in boosting the national economy.
Abdul Alim, leaseholder of Bamandi-Nishipur cattle market, said, earlier 1,200 to 1,400 cows and goats would be traded in each haat day; but due to lockdown, at present 100-150 pieces are selling.
In the last year, he counted loss of about Tk 75 lakh due to corona.
To recoup the last year's loss, he and cattle traders requested the government to give them  subsidies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National nutrition week on in Pirojpur
Boro harvesting begins at Patnitala
Acute drinking water crisis prevails at Morrelganj
Five murdered in 5 dists
Four more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Korai-Kadirpur Mass Killing Day was observed in Sadar Upazila of Joypurhat
Five killed in separate road mishaps in four districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists


Latest News
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Oppo A53S has been launched in India as a cheap 5G phone
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft