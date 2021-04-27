Video
Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Foreign News

Thai PM fined $190 for not wearing face mask

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BANGKOK, Apr 26: Thailand's prime minister was fined for not wearing a mask Monday after new Covid-19 restrictions came into force to try to halt the country's spiralling outbreak.
Wearing masks is now compulsory in public spaces in 49 provinces and the capital, Bangkok -- where the latest outbreak has been traced back to a nightlife district.  Some locations are backing it up with a 20,000 baht ($640) fine.
After a picture of a maskless Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha attending a meeting emerged on social media Monday, the Bangkok governor said the premier had been fined 6,000 baht ($190). "As Bangkok governor, I filed a complaint against the prime minister who accepted the fine," Governor Aswin Kwanmuang wrote on Facebook.
Some 2,048 new cases were announced on Monday.     -AFP



